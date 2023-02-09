Work With Honesty, Integrity for Benefit of People: CM Naveen to New Officers Of Steel & Mining Dept

Bhubaneswar: As many as 65 officers today joined the State Government in the Steel & Mines Department. They belong to Odisha Mineral Administrative Service, Odisha Geological Service and Odisha Subordinate Mineral Administrative Service.

Joining an orientation for the new officers on a virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said each and every initiative of the State Government aims towards the welfare of our people.

The CM said that through initiatives like ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar,’ the Government is working dedicatedly to provide better services to the people. He added that no matter how amazing and innovative a strategy might be, its true success depends on its effective implementation. Therefore, he urged, “I would like all of you to work judiciously, with honesty and integrity, for the benefit of the people.”

The CM said that Mineral Administrative Service and Geological Service are unique in their own way. They aim at conserving and maintaining the precious mineral resources of the State through transparent administration. This needs the application of proper domain knowledge, adoption of scientific methodologies, and modern technologies, he added.

Speaking on the efficiency in the mining sector of Odisha, he said that the State Government has put in place an effective system for monitoring mineral transactions, which has been well appreciated across the country. We are now considered a leading State in the implementation of new changes in mineral laws. This in turn has resulted in generating the highest mining revenue for the State facilitating different welfare activities for the benefit of the people. It is only through the hard work and devotion of young and capable officers like you that the people will be able to reap the true benefits of these initiatives.

Encouraging the entrants, the CM said “As this day marks the beginning of a new chapter in your life, you are expected to shoulder the roles and responsibilities that come attached. Your success and achievement must be reflected in the success of our society.”

The CM wished a bright career for the new officers.

Minister for Steel & Mines Prafulla Chandra Mallick said that the mining sector provides the highest non-tax revenue to the state facilitating development and welfare works. He appreciated the leadership of the Chief Minister in transforming the mining sector of the state. He expected the new officers, with their knowledge of the domain subject, would contribute immensely to the sector.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that the new officers have a significant role to play as the mining sector is growing at a rapid rate. Odisha is one of the fastest-growing states and the mining sector has a critical role in the state’s growth prospects.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme.

Sharing their experiences, two new officers Ms Aruna Ekka, Geologist and Sambit Sahu, Mining Officer said that the entire recruitment process was smooth, transparent, and timely. As Odisha is growing at a remarkable rate, it will work sincerely to be part of the state’s growth story.

ACS steel & Mines DK Singh welcomed the guests and the Director of Mining & Geology proposed the vote of thanks.