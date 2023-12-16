Work in realising dream of an inclusive, empowered Odisha: H&UD Principal Secy

Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Principal Secretary G Mathivathanan today advised the newly joined Project Directors (PDs) of District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs) & Executive Officers (EOs) for realising dream of an inclusive and empowered.

Mr Mathivathanan was speaking at the two-day orientation programme of the newly joined PD DUDAs & EOs organised here at Odisha Urban Academy.

Welcoming the officers, Mr Mathivathanan said “Your journey has just begun, work hard, stay committed. Each one of you is now going to play a vital role in realising our collective dream of an inclusive and empowered Odisha. I expect nothing less than your absolute best”. Stating that people are at the centre of our democratic system, he advised the officers, “Your every thought and every action should be directed towards the betterment and welfare of the people of Odisha.” “You are not just Government servants, you are the agents of transformation for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha. You will be the true architect of our vision of our Odisha,” the Principal Secretary told the new joinees.

Discussing about 5T Principles and Mo Sarkar, he said it has been successful in reducing the gap between the people and the Government, improving efficiency and increasing transparency in the system. Now the 5T principle has become the launch pad for a transformed Odisha and the newly recruited officers have the opportunity to be a part of this mega transformation process. With dedication and hard work, the vision of a transformed Odisha will be achieved, he stated.

Mr Mathivathanan further said, “It is indeed a great privilege to get an opportunity to serve our dear Odisha. express the hope that the new officers will work with transparency and accountability to fulfil the dreams of our CM.” The two-day orientation programme, being organised by the Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, was inaugurated on December 16.

The programme aims to strengthen the governance of the ULBs by building the capacity of the newly joined officials by orienting them on various schemes, programmes, SOPs, guidelines and advisories and enabling them to drive the key urban agenda.

The officials were oriented in detail on key urban programmes by senior officials of the Department. Decentralised solid and liquid waste management, Jaga Mission, MUKTA, Ama Pokhari water body rejuvenation – were among the key programmes on which the officials were oriented on along with other monitoring interventions such as SUJOG, Mo Sahara Sarkar etc.

As many as 10 PDs and 30 EOs newly inducted into the service attended the programme. Senior officers Officers of H&UD department attended and interacted with the newly inducted PD & EOs.

Apart from the orientation, the participants will also be going on a field visit to witness and understand the implementation of various programmes on-ground.