Work Hard, Adopt New Technology & Give Your Best for Odisha’s Betterment: CM Naveen to New Recruits

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday asked the newly recruited Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officers and Local Fund Auditors to work hard with utmost sincerity, adopt new technology and give their best for the betterment of the state.

As many as 80 Local Fund Auditors and 15 Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officers joined the state government today. The Chief Minister spoke at the orientation programme organised at Lok Seva Bhawan for the newly recruited officers on the virtual platform.

Congratulating the officers, he said that public service offers a unique opportunity to the employees to serve in various capacities for bringing improvement in the quality of life of all the people. All the new employees are privileged to have been chosen to work for the development of our motherland, he added.

Highlighting the state’s performance in the past two decades, he said, there has been a phenomenal transformation in our state. Odisha has shed the tag of a “poor & backward state” and is now regarded as one of the fastest developing states in the country. Besides remarkable economic growth, the state has become a model in the field of governance and public service. The principles of 5T and Mo Sarkar have set very high standards in public service delivery. All Government employees are required to work with commitment, and dedication and serve the people of the state with empathy and sincerity, he urged.

Asking the new officers to take their job with sincerity, he said that the officers who will be joining in Small Savings & Financial Inclusion service are required to promote financial inclusion, spread the message of financial literacy and develop the habit of savings among the masses. The officers joining as Local Fund Auditors are expected to oversee the utilization of government funds and report irregularities. Prompt and timely action will prevent the loss of public money and safeguard the interest of the state. As Auditors you can encourage government organizations to adopt financial discipline, economy and effectiveness in public spending, he added.

Joining the programme, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said that Odisha is witnessing massive development under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The officers should work for penetration of financial inclusion in the entire state, he added.

Three new officers Lopamudra Panda, Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer, Local Fund Auditor Pragyan Bharati Sethi and Local Fund Auditor Prabhat Senapati interacted with the Chief Minister and thanked the CM for carrying out the recruitment process in the most transparent manner in the quickest possible time.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme. Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra also spoke on the occasion.

Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev gave the welcome address and director Small Savings offered the vote of thanks.