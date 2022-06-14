Wooga Squad: BTS’ V, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy to unite for In the Soop spin-off

Seoul: The beloved Wooga Squad is all set to come together for a new reality show! On June 14, it was revealed by South Korean media outlets that BTS’ V, actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik and singer Peakboy, who are known to be best friends and have maintained a long friendship, will be starring in a spin-off of HYBE’s entertainment reality program ‘In the SOOP’.

Fans will finally be able to witness the ‘Wooga Fam’ in action during ‘In the SOOP: Friendship Trip’, coming soon!

The BTS singer bonded with Seo-joon and Hyung-sik on the sets of their K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The show released in 2016 and later Seo-joon introduced the duo to his friends Woo-shik and Peakboy.

‘In the SOOP’ is a reality series produced by HYBE Labels. It provides artists with time to get away from their busy schedules and find healing in the heart of nature. The series kicked off with ‘BTS In the SOOP’ in 2020, then returned with ‘BTS In the SOOP 2’ last year, as well as ‘In the SOOP: Seventeen version’.