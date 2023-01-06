Wooden Planks Worth Lakhs Of Rupees Seized In Sambalpur, Two Held

Sambalpur: A joint team of Sambalpur Forest staff, Jujomura Police staff, and Sambalpur Vigilance staff seized wood planks during a raid in ladladi village of Sambalpur district on Thursday. Besides two persons were arrested in this connection.

The arrestees have been identified as Janardhan Chaanar (30) and Charua Oram (30)

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and arrested two persons in this connection. They also seized one country-made gun with accessories, wooden planks, GI wire used for hooking etc were seized.

Following this, the accused persons will be booked under Wildlife Protection Act, Arms Act and Odisha Forest Act. A complaint would be lodged before police for undertaking an investigation under Arms Act, said DFO Sambalpur, Vishwanath Neelannavar IFS.