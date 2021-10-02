Wooden Logs Seized In Malkangiri; 2 Held
State

By PragativadiNews
Malkangiri: Valuable wooden logs of lakhs were seized and two persons were arrested by forest officials during raids at MV-18 village in Malkangiri district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the raids were conducted, and accused– Suka Kabasi and Muka Kabasi of the same area — were arrested.

Logs of different varieties including teak were seized from their houses

Both were produced before a local court here today which remanded to jail custody, the sources said.

