Mayurbhanj: The forest department officials have seized a wood-laden car under the Thakurmunda range limits in Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off regarding wood smuggling, the police chased and stopped a Maruti car at Patabil-Kalakada road. However, the accused driver managed to escape from the spot.

A case was registered about the same and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused driver.