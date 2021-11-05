Woo Do Hwan, Kim Sae Ron, Lee Sang Yi & more confirmed for new Netflix K-Drama

Seoul: Upcoming Netflix series “Hunting Dogs” (literal translation) has announced its cast.

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Hunting Dogs” is an action noir about three men who try to get out of debt and also become intertwined because of debt. The drama will be written and helmed by director Kim Joo Hwan of “Midnight Runners” and “The Divine Fury.”

Previously, Park Sung Woong‘s agency C-JeS confirmed that he will be starring in the drama, and on November 5, the drama announced that Woo Do Hwan, Kim Sae Ron, Lee Sang Yi, and Heo Joon Ho will be joining him.

