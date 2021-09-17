Won’t let India become Pakistan or Taliban, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not allow the country to turn into Pakistan or the Taliban.

While campaigning in the Bhabanipur constituency in south Kolkata where polling will take place on September 30, Banerjee lashed out at the BJP and accused the saffron party of practising divisive politics.

“I don’t like the policies and politics of the BJP. They only follow the politics of dividing people on religious lines. In Nandigram, they had said it would become Pakistan (if the TMC wins). In Bhabanipur too, they are saying it will turn into Pakistan. This is shameful,” Banerjee, who is TMC’s candidate from here said on Thursday.

“I want my country to be strong and will protect my motherland with all my might. We don’t want India to become another Taliban (ruled state). I will never allow my country to turn into Pakistan,” she added.