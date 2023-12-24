Wonders of Nature! The Bird With A Frogmouth

The Sri Lanka frogmouth, Sri Lankan frogmouth or Ceylon frogmouth (Batrachostomus moniliger) is a small frogmouth found in the Western Ghats of south India and Sri Lanka. Related to the nightjars, it is nocturnal and is found in forest habitats. The plumage coloration resembles that of dried leaves and the bird roosts quietly on branches, making it difficult to see. Each has a favourite roost that it uses regularly unless disturbed. It has a distinctive call that is usually heard at dawn and dusk. The sexes differ slightly in plumage.

The Sri Lanka Frogmouths (prev. Ceylon Frogmouth), Batrachostomus moniliger, is a relatively small frogmouth. The frogmouths are a group of tropical nocturnal birds related to the nightjars.

This species is found only in the Western Ghats in southwest India and Sri Lanka. Its habitat is dense tropical forests. A single white egg is laid on the fork of a tree and incubated by the female at night and the male in the day.

The Sri Lanka Frogmouth is approximately about 23 cm long. It looks large-headed and has a large flattened hooked bill and a huge frog-like gape. The female is rufous, lightly spotted with white. The male is grey and more heavily spotted.

Like other frogmouths, this species rests upright on branches during the day, camouflaged by its cryptic plumage and appearing like a broken branch. At night, it hunts insects with its large gape. The flight appears weak and fluttery, but they are capable of flying quietly under the forest canopy.

The Sri Lanka Frogmouth is best located at night by its song, which is a loud descending cackly and frog-like series of Klock-klock-klock-klock-klock calls. It has the quality of sound produced by rattling pebbles. This is the call of the male and it is often answered by the female whose call is low long harsh Krrshhhh.

