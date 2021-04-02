Wonderful Benefits Of Cardamom You Should Know

Bhubaneswar: Cardamom is not only unique to our land but also to our senses. The small cardamom or Choti Elaichi is an aromatic seed pod that is often used in Ayurvedic medicines that enhance physical strength. Cardamoms are also prized for their health benefits and healing qualities.

Digestive issues

Cardamom is great for curing and preventing digestive issues. Other than this, it is also good for boosting digestive health. The cooling effects of cardamom, despite being a spice, can help in relieving acidity. Along with this, cardamom can also help in treating gastrointestinal issues like indigestion, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and spasms.

Bad breath

Cardamom has anti-bacterial properties which help in getting rid of bad breath as it helps in neutralizing dental bacteria.

Depression

Due to the aromatic power it holds, cardamom has the added benefit of helping those going through mental stress, depression, or any other mental health issue. You can boil cardamom in water or simply have it added to your tea for the best results.

Expectorant action

For those who are suffering from asthma and bronchitis, cardamom is a wonder spice for you. This is because cardamom can help improve blood circulation in the lungs by blood-thinning action.