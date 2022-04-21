Wonder Kid Anvi Presents CM Naveen Her Paintings

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today met baby girl Anvi Agrawal. She is only 2.5 years old. At this age, she has received many recognitions for painting including one from the Book of Records, London.

This evening, Anvi, along with her mother Anuradha Dalmia Agrawal, met Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and presented her unique paintings to Chief Minister.

Delighted with the kid’s rare feat, the Chief Minister blessed her with his autographed portrait.

Presently staying with her parents in Bhubaneswar, Anvi has made 72 paintings with 37 techniques.

She can paint magnetic colours, inks, moulds, acrylic and watercolour. The abstracts created in her paintings are a real delight for the eyes. During the meeting, Anvi’s grandparents were also present.