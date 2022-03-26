Women’s World Cup: Semi-Final Berth At Stake As India Take On SA

Chennai: A semi-final berth is at stake as India take on South Africa in the final league stage in the ICC Women’s World Cup at Christchurch on Sunday. India are placed fifth with three wins and as many losses.

India beat Bangladesh in their last game by 110 runs, thanks to a powerful bowling show, led by Sneh Rana (4-30). India will qualify for the semi-final if they beat South Africa.

In case India lose, their fate depends on England losing their game against Bangladesh and finishing on a lower net run rate than India.

India will be looking to improve on their inconsistent batting against a strong South Africa side, who have already qualified for the semi-final.

“Tomorrow is a very crucial game. Everyone knows their role and are ready to give their 100%. We want to put up good partnerships tomorrow. All batters are in form. Every time we go out there to bat, our focus remains on building partnerships, supporting the other batters, and backing each other. Whatever happens, we try to back each other, and we want to do that tomorrow as a batting unit through partnerships, too,” said Shafali Verma in the pre-match press conference.

India Squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.