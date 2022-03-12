Women’s World Cup: Mandhana Shares Player Of The Match Award With Kaur

Hamilton: India registered a comprehensive 155-run win over West Indies in their third match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

It was opener Smriti Mandhana (123) and middle-order batter Harmanpreet Kaur (109) who set up the massive victory with a sensational 184-run stand for the fourth wicket in the first half of the contest.

Mandhana, who was adjudged the player of the match, shared her award with Kaur, who registered her fourth ODI century. “I think scoring a century and not being a Player of the Match is something I really wouldn’t want as a player. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. So, I think it’s good for us to share the trophy and I think both are good contenders to get it,” Mandhana said at the end of the match.

The 25-year-old Mandhana further added: “We learnt from our mistakes and that’s something we thought we are not going to repeat. As batters, we both prefer chasing and setting the target both together. Last game we didn’t get going and in chasing it’s very important to get the momentum. Our strengths are really different because she is really good with spin and I like pace on the ball. So when the spinner comes on I give her the strike and when the pacer comes on she gives me the strike.”

Kaur mentioned that she was “confident” about her game. “The set batter was there today, and last game against New Zealand that was missing. I was very confident about my batting as I was getting back my rhythm. We knew once we are settled we can get the boundary and we were able to do that. Left-right combination is always a great thing, I would love to give it to her because she scored more than me and she deserves that,” added Kaur.

Meanwhile, skipper Mithali Raj expressed her delight post the convincing win. “I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from the girls. The way they stepped up in a crunch game like this. It had a lot to do with the nerves. Everybody knew about the importance of this game. We needed to step up. West Indies came into this game with two wins and we came in after a loss. You need to be a little flexible. Smriti and Kaur played sensibly. It is good to have youngsters around. The young ones ease out the nerves by cracking a few jokes. What worked for us was our approach and attitude. The next game might be on a different ground and different conditions. But our approach can be consistent,” she added.