Women’s World Cup: India Take On Bangladesh

Chennai: India take on Bangladesh in their sixth game of the ICC Women’s World Cup at Hamilton on Tuesday, March 22. The Mithali Raj-led side has so far won two and lost three games and are placed fourth in the table.

India lost to Australia in their previous game, which went down the wire in a thrilling end where Australia emerged victorious by 6 wickets.

Back to back defeats against England and Australia have left India with a stiff challenge in their remaining two matches.

India women need to win their next two games against Bangladesh and South Africa to keep their hopes alive while Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals after winning five in as many games.

“The atmosphere remains positive. After a loss you do feel down but we are in good headspace ahead of the game tomorrow. We will play to win, net run rate remains secondary,” Sneh Rana said ahead of the match.

“Bangladesh have reached here by performing. They are always improving. There are no easy games in this World Cup.

“The ground dimensions are small here in New Zealand, but we do not enter the field thinking we have to hit every ball. When you go out to bat, you want to play as per the situation. I think one adapts to the situation so we do not take the pressure of the small ground dimensions.”

India Squad : Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Bangladesh Squad : Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Lata Mondol, Sobhana Mostary, Mst Fariha Islam Trisna, Suraiya Azmim, Mst Shanjida Akther Maghla.