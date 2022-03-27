Women’s World Cup: India Captain Mithali Raj Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First

New Delhi: India won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Indian team led by skipper Mithali Raj saw two new changes. Similarly, South Africa made two changes in their respective final XIs.

Meghna Singh comes in for Jhulan Goswami while Deepti Sharma in for Punam Yadav and for South Africa, Lara Goodall comes in for Tazmin Brits while Masabata Klaas is in for Tumi Sekhukhune.

While South Africa have already qualified, India need to win — or for the match to be washed out — to make it to the final four of the World Cup.

If they lose, they will need England to lose to Bangladesh by a worse margin so they drop below the Mithali Raj-led team on Net Run Rate.