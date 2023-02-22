WOMEN’S T20WC: Australia skipper shares key update on Alyssa Healy ahead of semi clash against India

Australia skipper Meg Lanning gave an update on senior player Alyssa Healy’s availability for the big semi-final against India in Cape Town on Thursday.

Healy missed the final group game against South Africa after her Player of the Match showing against Sri Lanka.

The wicketkeeper batter, who is among the top five run-scorers this tournament, sat the game out with a quad injury, but Lanning expects her to be available for the semi-final game.

“We’ve got a full squad,” Lanning said at the press conference.

“Alyssa Healy is fit and available, which is great for us. She’s had a great tournament so far and is going to play an important role. So that’s nice, but it does make it pretty difficult to get it down to XI”.

Up against India, one team that the Aussies have taken on quite a lot recently, Lanning feels that while the familiarity is there, in T20 cricket, there could still be unexpected elements thrown into the mix.

The Australian skipper stressed that this was a strong Indian side and that it elevates the challenge that awaits the five-time champions.

Meanwhile, India are pumped up for the big final with wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh insisting that despite the evident strength of this Aussie team, India can still beat them.

“We can beat Australia, it’s not that we can’t beat them, because we did it in the last series in India and we did it before as well,” Richa reminded the reporters ahead of the semi-final. She, however, kept the cards close to her chest in terms of what India have planned to outdo the Aussies.

Since the big final between these teams at the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia have lost only three of their 26 completed T20Is.

One of those came against India in Mumbai in December last year after the Aussies lost the one-over eliminator of a tied game. India will have a massive task on their hands as they take the mighty Aussies on in the big semi-final on Thursday.