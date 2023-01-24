Women’s T20I Tri-Series: India Beat West Indies By 56 Runs

London: India women’s cricket team outclassed the West Indies by 56 runs and registered its second successive win in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Opting to bat first, India posted 167 for 2 in 20 overs.

India’s Smriti Mandhana (74*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (56*) made significant contributions to the team.

West Indies were then held to 111 runs by the Indian bowlers, led by Deepti Sharma’s 2 for 29. Shikha Pandey produced efficient stats of 0 for 18 off her four overs in her first T20I since October 2021.

Shemaine Campbelle (47) and Matthews (34*) tried hard to up the scoring rate, but India’s bowlers kept things tight to ensure they remained unbeaten in the series following a first-up victory over South Africa.

In the opening game of the tournament, India beat host South Africa by 27 runs.

India will play its next match against South Africa on January 28.