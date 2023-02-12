Women’s T20 World Cup: Jemimah-Richa Heroics Propel India To Stunning Win Over Pakistan

Top knocks from Jemimah Rodrigues (52) and Richa Ghosh (31) helped India women’s cricket team (151/3)beat Pakistan (149/4) by seven wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match, Sunday.

Chasing 150 for the win, India were off to a poor start as they lost their opener Yastika Bhatia for just 17, followed by early dismissals of Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. However, Jemimah, an year after she was dropped from India’s women ODI team, scored a superb unbeaten fifty off 38 balls — her ninth T20I fifty — and also stitched a fifty-run solid stand with Richa Ghosh (31*) to help India register a thrilling win with an over to spare.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan lost early wickets but a hard-fought fifty from Bismah Maroof and an unbeaten 43-run innings from Ayesha Naseem powered Pakistan to a decent total of 149/4 in 20 overs. For India, Radha Yadav took maximum two wickets. Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma got one wicket each.

The Indian team will play their next T20 World Cup match against West Indies on 15th February. With this win in Group-B, India has reached second place in ICC T20 World Cup 2023 points table with two points. England are on top with two points and better run rate. Whereas, Pakistan is at the fourth position and will face Ireland on 15th February.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali(w), Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal