Women’s T20 World Cup: Here’s Mithali Raj’s advice to former teammates after England defeat

Former captain Mithali Raj has called for quality in all three facets after India stumbled to a 11-run defeat to England at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, complicating their pursuit of a spot in the knockouts.

Despite enjoying a share of the spoils at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Saturday, India’s chase ran out of steam in the final overs, when they needed a daunting 31 runs from the final six deliveries.

A final over of 19 papered over the cracks in India’s effort, as England improved their tournament record against India to 6-0, also storming to the top of the Group 2 table.

Raj, speaking on the 100% Cricket Podcast, pinpointed the middle-over periods across both innings as where India faulted.

“The over that India lost Smriti Mandhana, that point was so crucial because she was building a partnership with Richa Ghosh,” said Raj.

“Until she was there, there were hopes that India could end up winning this game, but it was a tall ask from the lower-middle order of India to chase down the total.

Raj, in the commentary box for the tournament, says her former teammates have to sharpen up in every department if they are to turn over the favourites should they meet them.

“They have to put up the best performance in the semis. Because it’s a knockout and you’re up against the world’s best, you have to be very good in all three departments.

“So far, India has been very scratchy in the batting, and equally scratchy in the bowling. Fielding, in patches, they’ve done well.”