Women’s T20 World Cup final: South Africa face-off Australia

Hosts South Africa battle for ICC T20 World Cup 2023 honours against five-time champions Australia. Aussie captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bat first on a glorious afternoon in Cape Town. Both teams are unchanged.

It has been 17 days since South Africa and Sri Lanka opened up the tournament in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. And the Protea Women are back at Newlands today for the biggest game in the team’s history.

A first-ever World Cup final appearance offers a chance to make history, but it is Meg Lanning’s dominant Australia who stand in the way.

The Aussies are going for a ‘three-peat’ after their wins in this tournament in 2018 and 2020, and would make it six all-time Women’s T20 World Cup titles should they triumph today.

It’s set to be a classic and we’ll bring you live updates right here as the match unfolds. Both captains have named unchanged XIs from their respective semi-final victories.

South Africa XI: T Brits, L Wolvaardt, M Kapp, S Luus, CL Tryon, AE Bosch, N de Klerk, S Jafta, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Australia XI: AJ Healy, BL Mooney, MM Lanning, A Gardner, EA Perry, TM McGrath, GM Harris, GL Wareham, JL Jonassen, M Schutt, D Brow

Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful venues in the world, being overlooked by Table Mountain and Devil’s Peak.

The ground has seen some huge moments during the tournament. Sri Lanka’s surprise win over the hosts took place at Newlands, as did England’s record score of 213/5 against Pakistan. And both semi-finals were also held at the picturesque venue.