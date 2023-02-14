Women’s T20 WC: India Look to Edge One Step Closer to Playoffs as They Face West Indies

The ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 sees India Women lock horns with West Indies Women at the Newlands in Cape Town on the 15th of February 2023, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

India sit in second place in Group B, just behind England. Harmanpreet Kaur and team beat Pakistan in their opening game of the marquee tournament. The Women in Blue are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI, as both the batting and bowling departments were on top of their game in their clash against Pakistan.

West Indies on the other hand will be looking to bounce back from their loss to England by seven wickets. They will be looking to improve on their batting as they mustered only 135 runs in 20 overs, which consequently led them to a huge defeat and a place at the bottom of the points table. The only positive the West Indies team could take against the England Women was the impressive showing by opening batter Hayley Mathews who scored 42 runs in 32 balls with the help of eight boundaries.

With momentum on their side, India will be looking to improve on their already impressive performances, and further their chances into making it to the playoffs. India are still to face Ireland and England, and with the English side looking in red hot form, it will be interesting to see how the points table eventually plays out.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 15th February, 2023