Women’s Reservation Bill Becomes Law After President’s Assent

The Centre has issued a gazette notification for the Women’s Reservation Bill after it received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu.

The President on Thursday granted her assent to the Women’s Reservation Bill which seeks to allocate 33 per cent of seats to women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It has now been designated as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

The Ministry of Law and Justice notified that “The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the President on the 28th September, 2023 and is hereby published for general information.”

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also endorsed the Women’s Reservation Bill on Thursday, following its near-unanimous passage in the Lok Sabha and unanimous approval in the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

This was the first legislation to be passed in the new parliament building with cross-party support during a five-day special session.