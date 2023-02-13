Women’s Premier League Auction: RCB Buys Mandhana For Rs 3.40 Cr

New Delhi: India vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a whopping amount of Rs 3.40 crore in the auction of the Women’s Premier League held here on Monday.

Smriti was paid the highest among the marquee set of players at the auction while Ashleigh Gardner fetched a sum of Rs 3.2 crore by Gujarat Giants.

In the second set, Deepti Sharma fetched a sum of 2.60 Cr from Up Warriorz.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold for Rs 1.8 crore to Mumbai Indians.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues.