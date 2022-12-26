Women’s National Boxing Ch’ships 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain Win Gold Medals

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen won gold medals in their respective weight categories at the Women’s National Boxing Championships 2022 in Bhopal on Monday.

While Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain beat Arundhati Choudhary of Services 5-0 in the 75kg final, Nikhat Zareen faced a stiff challenge from Railways’ Anamika in the 50kg gold medal match before winning 4-1.

Nikhat Zareen had won the 52kg division in the last edition of the nationals.

The Railways team topped the medals tally with 10 medals – five golds, three silvers and two bronze.

Madhya Pradesh, with one gold, two silver and five bronze, and Haryana (two gold and two bronze) claimed second and third position, respectively.

Manipur’s young boxer Sanamacha Thokchom Chanu, who won gold medal at the 2021 Youth World Championships, also put up an impressive show to secure the title in the 70kg by beating Madhya Pradesh’s Shruti Yadav 3-2 in the final.

Haryana’s Manisha (57kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg), SSCB’s Sakshi (52kg), Madhya Pradesh’s Manju Bamboria (66kg) also clinched gold medals in their respective categories at the tournament, which witnessed participation of 302 boxers fighting in 12 categories.