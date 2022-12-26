Women’s National Boxing Ch’ships 2022: Lovlina Borgohain, Nikhat Zareen Enter Finals

New Delhi: Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen stormed into the finals of the Women’s National Boxing Championships 2022 in Bhopal on Sunday.

Lovlina Borgohain, representing Assam in the 75kg category, had an easy outing against Jigyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh and won by unanimous decision to make the gold medal bout. She will be up against 2021 World Youth Champion Arundhati Choudhary of Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in the final on Monday.

Telangana’s Nikhat Zareen comfortably won 5-0 against Shvinder Kaur of All India Police (AIP) in the 50kg semi-final and will take on Anamika for the gold medal.

Apart from Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen, world championships bronze medallists Manisha (57kg) from Haryana, Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and eight boxers from Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) also made the cut for finals.

Jyoti Gulia beat Uttar Pradesh’s Sonia 4-1 and will square off against SSCB’s Sakshi in the final.

The other six Railways boxers who moved into the finals are Anupama (50kg), Shikhsa (54kg), Poonam (60 kg), Shashi (63kg), Anupama (81kg) and Nupur (81+kg).

The Women’s National Boxing Championships 2022 finals will be held on Monday.