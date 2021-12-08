Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India Women’s Hockey Player Tests Covid Positive, Match Cancelled
New Delhi: India’s match against Korea was called off on Wednesday after a member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team tested positive for COVID-19.
However, any official statement from Hockey India has not been released.
Earlier, India’s match against Malaysia was cancelled after a member of the Malaysian team tested positive for the virus.
Later, the entire Malaysian team was placed under quarantine after the detection of the COVID-19 case.
According to sources, just like Malaysia, the Indian contingent is likely to undergo quarantine.