Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India Women’s Hockey Player Tests Covid Positive, Match Cancelled

New Delhi: India’s match against Korea was called off on Wednesday after a member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team tested positive for COVID-19.

However, any official statement from Hockey India has not been released.

Earlier, India’s match against Malaysia was cancelled after a member of the Malaysian team tested positive for the virus.

Later, the entire Malaysian team was placed under quarantine after the detection of the COVID-19 case.

According to sources, just like Malaysia, the Indian contingent is likely to undergo quarantine.