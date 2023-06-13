Women Staff’s Resignation Rising In TCS After Company Restricts WFH

New Delhi: Indian largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is currently experiencing higher attrition, especially among its women employees as the company no longer allows employees to work remotely. TCS’ the new policy, however, hasn’t found many takers among the women employees. The rate of resigning have been steadily rising lately.

According to TCS, the decision by the company to end work from home (WFH) is one of the major factors contributing to the rapid resignation of female employees. The IT firm is renowned for giving women numerous employment opportunities as it prioritises gender diversity in the workforce.

More than 6,00,000 people work at TCS of which 35 per cent are women. The firm retained 38.1 per cent of its female employees in FY23, according to news reports. More over women held about three fourths of the top positions. It should be noted that TCS lost more than 20 per cent of their workforce in the previous fiscal year.

Milind Lakkad, head of human resources at TCS, said there have been more resignations from female employees after the company stopped allowing employees to work from home. He said that although there may be additional causes, this is the primary one. He stressed that the resignation of female employees was not motivated by discrimination. “Generally speaking, women at TCS resign at a lower rate than males. It has now surpassed that of men, nevertheless,” he added.

Every employee is dealing with adversity as the world is reportedly heading towards a global recession. The idea of working remotely has received a lot of positive feedback from employees. Any business that eliminates work from home now sees a rise in resignations. Working from home is now an accepted practice not just in India but also everywhere else. According to a survey conducted in the US, 25 per cent of workers made the choice never to return to the office.