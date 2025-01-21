Women self-help groups have been involved in the paddy procurement process this kharif season. This year, 452 self-help groups (SHGs) have joined hands to procure paddy from registered farmers.

Ganjam district has the highest number of 111 SHGs involved in the paddy procurement process, followed by 49 in Bhadrak, 20 in Bargarh and Subarnapur, 35 in Jajpur, 24 in Koraput, 44 in Nabarangpur, 13 in Nuapada and Sambalpur, 28 in Jharsuguda and Kalahandi, 18 in Balangir, 9 in Malkangiri with a total of 452 self-help groups in 30 districts.

After purchasing paddy from eligible farmers, they are making different products from it according to their needs and providing services to different sectors. Every women’s self-help group is procuring paddy as per their requirement.

The concerned Women Self Help Groups are participating in this process in partnership with the district administration and contributing to the procurement of paddy from the farmers in compliance with the procurement guidelines.

At the same time, they are also cooperating in the ancillary arrangements meant for the farmers in every mandi. Minimum Support Price (MSP) and input assistance are being provided to the accounts of each eligible farmer within 48 hours. SHGs also cooperate in various awareness activities on paddy procurement.