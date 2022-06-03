Women play key role in transformation story of New Odisha: CM Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Women play a huge role in the transformation story of New Odisha, inclusive aspirational and empowering said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing a National Conference organised by the Odisha State Women’s Commission here on Friday.

In his keynote address, the Chief Minister said, “No household, no society, no state, no country has ever moved forward without empowering its women. Odisha Government’s key initiatives are directed towards making girls and women financially independent and truly empowered”.

Naveen said, “Mission Shakti encompasses in its fold 70 lakh women in all habitations across the state. It symbolises the transformation that is happening across the state – helping women emerge as decision-makers and torch bearers of a new inclusive Odisha”.

“An important issue for us is the representation of women in democratic institutions – from the grassroots panchayats to the Assembles and Parliament. Odisha has reserved 50 per cent of seats for women in panchayats. In the recently concluded local body elections, more than 55 per cent of women have got elected. 21 out of 30 District Presidents are women. In a first by any political party, Biju Janta Dal reserved one-third of seats for women in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said Patnaik.

The Odisha CM said, “Our Mamata scheme empowers pregnant women by assuring them financial support at a vulnerable time. BSKY, our health assurance scheme has a 10 lakh coverage for women. Our Sudakshya scheme seeks to provide quality technical education to girls. Our land rights documents are issued in the name of women. To ensure uninterrupted education we have nearly three lakh girls in our hostels”.

“The State Commission for Women is actively taking up issues involving women. I thank it for organizing this national event. For two days, experts in women’s issues will deliberate on various issues and come out with workable solutions and findings. My Government is open to accepting any suggestion to further strengthen our system,” the Chief Minister concluded.