Women IPL: Viacom18 Bags Media Rights For 951 Crore For 2023-27

New Delhi: Viacom18 on Monday won the media rights of Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) for the period of 2023-2027.

Viacom18 won the rights with a bid of Rs 951 crore at an auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to his Twitter account and wrote:

“Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women’s Cricket,” Jay Shah tweeted.

The Women’s T20 Challenge was initially held as an exhibition tournament, but the BCCI last year eventually made the decision to introduce the WIPL, with the first season’s opening match scheduled for March.

The BCCI has not officially released the tournament’s schedule, but it is widely believed that the first season, which would consist of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23.