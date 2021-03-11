Women Accuse Priest Of ‘Casteist Remarks’ During Mahashivratri Offerings

Simulia: Simulia police on Thursday settled a dispute between the priest and a group of women devotees at Chaluni village in Rameswar Temple over alleged casteist remarks.

The dispute related to adhering to Covid norms by women devotees who had gathered at the temple in the afternoon to worship Lord Shiva on the occasion of Shivratri. The temple priest advised the women devotees to wear masks and maintain social distancing while congregating on the premises of the temple.

The priest insisted that Tehsildar has declared night guidelines for Mahashivaratri devotees and therefore he will not allow them to offer prayers in the temple unless they wear masks and maintain social distancing.

This admonition infuriated the worshippers and they rushed to Simulia police station against him alleging misbehaviour. The devotees alleged that the priest had cast aspersions on them regarding their caste.