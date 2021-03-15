Woman’s Skeleton Inside Seized Vehicle: Commissionerate Police In Soup

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police landed in a soup after the skeleton of a woman from the seized vehicle at Janala police outpost was recovered on February 12.

The Commissionerate police officials have allegedly tried to cover the matter for over a month. Although the top brasses have successfully suppressed the matter, they could not do so for a long time.

A number of questions have surfaced on the matter. It is not yet clear if the woman was raped inside the seized vehicle or murdered elsewhere. The woman’s skeleton was stashed underneath the rear seat of the vehicle. It is a grave matter if the woman was sexually assaulted and subsequently killed inside the vehicle kept on the premises of police outpost.

The role of Commissionerate Police is shrouded under suspicion as it tried to cover up the matter for a month. Sources said the Commissionerate Police have been taking credit for unearthing the criminals absconding for 22 years. But, how come the police could not find out the persons responsible for the gruesome murder inside a seized vehicle?

Meanwhile, a woman police IIC has been entrusted with the responsibility of probing the matter and find out the truth behind it. Commissioner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi told reporters that the photograph of woman’s skeleton will be sent to Hyderabad lab and added that an identikit will be prepared for recognition. The samples of nails and hair of the woman have been preserved for testing, Priyadarshi said and added that DNA test will also be conducted.

He, however, said the doctors are of the opinion that it was a natural death, but post mortem report is awaited and everything will be clear afterwards. He advised the reporters to wait and watch.