Woman’s Naked Body Found Dumped In Ganjam Village

Digapahandi: Police on Thursday evening recovered the naked body of a woman with her hands tied from a farm near Rajghai Canal near Khamari village in Digapahandi block of Ganjam district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman, identified as Dukhi Dalai hails from Kurba village under R. Udayagiri block in Gajapati district.

According to reports, some villager, who were en route to Ujjwaleshwar Shiva Temple this morning, spotted the dead body dumped on the agricultural fields on the road side. Soon scores of people from the nearby Khamari village gathered at the spot and intimated K. Nuagaon police station.

Later in the evening, Chikiti SDPO Krishnachandra Bhatra, K. Nuagaon police station IIC Mrutyunjaya Swain along with a police team reached the spot and conducted a thorough investigation.

Reportedly, K Nuagaon police have seized the body and registered a case 275/21 in this regard.

When asked, Chikiti SDPO said that a scientific team will carry out further investigation tomorrow morning after which the body will be sent to the MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur for post-mortem.