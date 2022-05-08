Woman’s Mutilated Body Found In Bolangir

Bolangir: The mutilated body of a woman was found in Gulmi forest near Bhatipada village in Bolangir district on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body and immediately alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot along with the scientific team and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.