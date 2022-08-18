Woman’s half-charred body recovered from her house in city; suicide suspected

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Thursday afternoon recovered the half-charred body of a 52-year-old woman from a locked room in her house at Madhusudan Nagar under Kharvel Nagar police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Minushri Praharaj (52), wife of Bishnu Praharaj.

According to preliminary investigation, it has been ascertained that the woman was under severe depression for many days as her husband’s mental condition was not good and their only son is currently under treatment at a de-addiction centre, sources in the police said.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, after a short conversation with her husband Bishnu, Minushri went to sleep in another room. On Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m., When Bishnu tried to wake her, there was no response and the door was also locked from inside.

At around 11:45 a.m, Bishnu informed the police and the door was broke open in front of the cops. Minushri was found lying dead with burn injuries on her entire body. The police suspect that Minushi may have died of asphyxiation as the room was covered with smoke.

The police suspect that she might have committed suicide over depression. The Kharvel Nagar police said that the actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.