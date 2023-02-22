Woman’s Half-charred Body Found Near Malikeswari Temple

Malkangiri: A half-burnt body of a woman was found near Malikeswari temple in Malkangiri district on Wednesday, police said.

According to reports, the matter came to light after locals spotted the body from which foul smell was emanating and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, a team of police and forensic experts rushed to the spot and sent for postmortem to find out the cause of death.

The identity of the victim could not be ascertained so far and probe was on, police added.