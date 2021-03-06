Woman’s Half-Charred Body Found; Murder Suspected

Balasore: A half-charred body of a woman has been recovered from a field in Kalamanga village in the Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Hemalata, wife of Narendra Sahu.

According to available information, Hemalata went to sleep at a poultry farm, nearly 100mt away from her home. However, locals spotted the charred body this morning and informed the police.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the woman was yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that she was murdered while the body was set ablaze.