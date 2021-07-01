Woman’s Half Burnt Body Recovered From House In Ganjam

Ganjam: A semi-burnt body of a woman was recovered from inside a house at Srikhetra Marg under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as R Rani Dora (34).

Reportedly, police have detained R Tirupati Dora, the husband of the deceased, for further investigation into the matter.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the woman might have ended her life following a family dispute.