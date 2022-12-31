Woman’s Decomposing Body Found Behind Ex-Bjp Mla’s House In Maharashtra’s Satara

Maharashtra: A decomposing body of a woman was found partially buried in the mud behind a former BJP MLA’s house in Maharashtra’s Satara.

According to reports, the mutilated body was found during cleaning near former BJP MLA Kantatai Nalawade’s closed bungalow in Wade village of Satara.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigating the case and are trying to identify the body.

More details are awaited.