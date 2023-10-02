Woman’s Death Due to ‘Faulty Operation’ Sparks Tension at Pvt Hospital in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Tension escalated at a private hospital near Church Square under town police in Keonjhar following a woman’s death due to an alleged faulty operation on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpalata Mohanta of the Padua area under Champua police limits.

On being informed, local police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Reportedly, the husband of the deceased, Nalinikanta Mohanta, had admitted his wife to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for a stomach tumour operation. However, a group of brokers got them admitted to a private hospital promising them better treatment.

The private hospital allegedly took Rs 40,000 from the couple on the false promise of laparoscopy. Then, they performed a faulty operation which led to Pushpalata’s death, the family alleged staging a protest outside the hospital.

Also, the family demanded stringent action against the brokers and private hospital authorities for luring innocent people.

On the other hand, a probe was launched after a complaint was filed by the woman’s husband.