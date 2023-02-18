Woman’s Death At Jagatpur Truck Terminal: Accused Arrested

Cuttack: Police here have arrested a person in connection with the murder of a woman at a truck terminal in Jagatpur area of Cuttack.

The accused has been identified as a transgender, Sumant Kumar Jena alias Priya.

According to reports, Sumant had reportedly strangled the woman, Kuni Sahu, with her saree over past enmity.

The woman Kuni Sahu had gone missing on February 7 night. After a frantic search, her husband had filed a complaint with Jagatpur police. However, she was found dead at the truck terminal the next day.

Based on the plaint, police had recovered the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation, said sources.