Woman’s Body Recovered Near Baitarani River Embankment In Jajpur

Jajpur: The body of a woman was recovered near the embankment of the Baitarani river in Hemantpur village of Thandatpur panchayat in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Renuka Jena, wife of Rantha Jena of the village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted her body lying in a pool of blood on the river embankment and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, is suspected to have been killed with a sharp weapon.

Meanwhile, the cops have detained the woman’s husband for interrogation. Further investigation is underway in this regard.