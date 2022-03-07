Woman’s Body Found Hanging In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The body of a woman was found hanging in Hatipakhan village under Dharmagarh police limits of Kalahandi district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Gouri Bhoi, wife of Dingar Bhoi of the same village.

According to reports, Gouri went missing on Sunday. Later on Monday morning, locals spotted her body hanging on a tree and informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. However, the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, police said.