Woman’s Body Found Floating In Pond In Daringbadi 

Daringbadi: The body of a woman was found floating in a pond in the Daringbadi locality of Kandhamal district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tapisha Pradhan, from Sraniketa village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in the pond and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, Police reached the spot and fished out the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway ascertain the exact reason behind the death of the victim, said the police.