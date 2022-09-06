Woman With Injury Marks Found Dead Inside Bonai Forest

Sundargarh: The body of a woman was found inside a jungle of the Bonai area of Sundargarh district this morning. The deceased has been identified as resident of the same locality.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals, who spotted the body inside the forest, alerted the police about the same.

Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

According to the police, the body was found lying in the forest. Injury marks have also been found on the body. Prima facie, it is suspected that some unidentified person might have killed the woman and then dumped the body inside the jungle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, said sources.