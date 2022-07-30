Woman Who Attempts Suicide At Gopalpur Police Station, Dies

Berhampur: A woman who tried to end her life in front of the Gopalpur Police Station in Ganjam district on Friday afternoon died during treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur later in the night.

The deceased has been identified as Tikina Nayak.

According to reports, had regular fights with her husband Sukant Nayak of Jyoti Nagar in the Mandiapalli area of Berhampur. Following this, she visited the Mahila Police Station repeatedly seeking action in this regard.

Later after another fight with her husband yesterday, she visited the Gopalpur Police Station and attempted suicide by drinking pesticide. Though the female staff of the police station rescued her and admitted her to the hospital, she died during treatment.