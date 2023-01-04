Woman Who Accused Haryana Minister Of Harassment Alleges ‘Pressure To Be Silent’

Chandigarh : The woman coach, who alleged sexual harassment by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been trying to influence the probe.

Speaking to the media after she appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police, the woman said, “The SIT has been formed, everything was told in detail. Haryana Chief Minister is trying to influence the investigation. The incident happened in Chandigarh…I am being pressurised to be silent.”

She claimed that she is receiving phone calls asking her to leave the country for which she has been offered ₹ 1 crore. The coach further claimed that Haryana Police is putting pressure on her.

“I have told everything in detail to the Chandigarh Police SIT. I also told the pending issues to the SIT. I heard the Chief Minister’s statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to put pressure on me,” she said.

“I am receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get ₹ 1 crore for a month,” added the woman.

The coach’s advocate Dipanshu Bansal alleged that the Chandigarh Police has not arrested the former minister, nor have the police interrogated him.

“Haryana Chief Minister made the SIT. Everything was told to SIT. Why police are not arresting Sandeep Singh. It is a non-bailable offence. Sandeep Singh was not called but she was called four times,” Mr Bansal said.

Representatives from Dhankhar Khap along with the father of the woman coach, who accused sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, met Haryana Home minister Anil Vij in Ambala on Tuesday.