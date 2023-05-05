Woman uses daughter, son-in law to kidnap husband’s second wife; 4 held

Bhubaneswar: In a bizzare incident, a woman reportedly used her daughter and son-in-law to kidnap her husband’s second wife.

The incidents has been reported from Bhubaneswar,

Following a complaint regarding the same, police have arrested four persons for their alleged connection with the case

The accused has been identified as Prasad Mohapatra alias Bunty, Archana Patra, Aliva Patra and a buffalo-herder Rakesh Mallik.

Following the arrest, cops recovered a car, cash amounting to nearly Rs 39,000, and ornaments from the accused.

As per available reports, Dilip, a contractor was married to two woment. While the first wife Archana stayed at Chintamaniswar, the second consort, Anima, resides in Bhimpur area.

However, following his second marriage Dilip distanced himself from Archana and later a divorce/separation case was also filed in the court.

Aggrieved by the broken marriage, Archana sought revenge on the “other” woman and hatched the plan to kidnap her.

She called up her daughter and son-in-law following which they abused and thrashed the victim. later, she was kidnapped. And kept her at Rakesh’s house

After escaping the trap, Anima lodged a police complaint after which the accused were detained.