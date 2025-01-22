A woman undertrial prisoner, Gitanjali Barik (45) from Balasore, managed to escape from the SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack while she was undergoing health scans.

A few days ago, the Mahanga police arrested her in a criminal case. Since then, Gitanjali has been lodged as an undertrial prisoner in Choudwar Jail.

This morning, she suddenly complained of health issues and the jail authorities admitted her to SCBMCH a around 12.30 pm. Gitanjali was taken to the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of SCB in the presence of a male and two female security personnel from the jail.

Following the doctor’s instructions, the cops got her ultrasound scans done and were waiting for a test report. In the meanwhile, taking advantage of the heavy crowd, Gitanjali ran away on the pretext of going to the washroom.

Though the security personnel searched for her in the surrounding area, Gitanjali disappeared in the blink of an eye.

In this regard, the security personnel of Choudwar Jail, who is in charge of the prisoner, has lodged a complaint and the police are investigating, informed the zone ACP Girija Shankar Chakrabarty.